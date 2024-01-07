Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court order on convicts’ release on Jan 8

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on pleas challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case on January 8.

A two-judge bench, which had reserved its verdict on October 12 last year, would pronounce the judgement, as per the court’s cause list.

The Gujarat government had granted remission to all the convicts following a May 2022 judgment in which the top court had held that an application of remission should be considered in line with the policy of the state where the crime was committed and not where the trial was held.

This created a massive public outrage, with social activists, lawyers and civil society members terming it as “miscarriage of justice.”

