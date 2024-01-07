BJP chief J P Nadda holds road show at Panchkula in Haryana ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In a mega poll push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president J P Nadda accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday held a road show at Panchkula in Haryana amid tight security in which he said that by the year 2027, India will become the world’s third-largest economic power.

The roadshow in Panchkula, a politically significant town as it shares its boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab, was 1.5 km long, started at the Red Bishop Tourism Centre in Panchkula and concluded at Bella Vista Chowk Panchkula.

Scores of people lined the route of the roadshow, which was dotted with party flags, and showered flowers on Nadda’s vehicle. In his address, Nadda said that India is currently ranked 5th in the world in terms of the economy and is progressing at a pace that it may become the third-largest economic power by 2027. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming welcome received in Haryana after the BJP’s victories in three states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: In a mega poll push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP president J P Nadda accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday held a road show at Panchkula in Haryana amid tight security in which he said that by the year 2027, India will become the world’s third-largest economic power. The roadshow in Panchkula, a politically significant town as it shares its boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab, was 1.5 km long, started at the Red Bishop Tourism Centre in Panchkula and concluded at Bella Vista Chowk Panchkula. Scores of people lined the route of the roadshow, which was dotted with party flags, and showered flowers on Nadda’s vehicle. In his address, Nadda said that India is currently ranked 5th in the world in terms of the economy and is progressing at a pace that it may become the third-largest economic power by 2027. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming welcome received in Haryana after the BJP’s victories in three states.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp