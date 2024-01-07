BJP plans large-scale live telecast of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Aimed at the next Lok Sabha polls due in April-May this year, the BJP has arranged a live telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram idol in Ayodhya on January 22 at each poll booth across all Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Saffron Party, seeing a growing religious sentiment for the temple, has activated its district units and over 610 lakh workers to show the live telecast on big screens put up at each booth across all panchayats.

The consecration ceremony on January 22 will begin at an auspicious moment as per the Hindu calendar in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and over 6,000 invited dignitaries from across the country.

“We are hiring big screens and many operators have offered us screens for free,” said a senior BJP leader. “With this support in the service of Ram, the people will have direct access to watch the live telecast of the consecration ceremony,” he said. It is estimated that more than 50 crore people will be watching the live telecast of the consecration ceremony.

“This is going to be this century’s most historic day as well as an epoch moment,” remarked a BJP leader.

Celebrating the mythical return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, BJP workers with VHP and RSS volunteers plan to carry out various services such as distribution of blankets, community service and distribution of fruits among the poor, said BJP sources. Many priests, well-versed in Vedic rituals led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals, said sources.

REFLECTIONS OF GRANDEUR

The Ram Temple Trust committee has released the features of the temple showing the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed on January 22 on the first floor of the temple, whereas the second floor will be dedicated as ‘Ram-Darbar’. In the three-storied temple, 392 pillars and 44 doors have been erected.

