Chandigarh Diary: Prime Minister flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat from Ayodhya

Cong crowdfunding collects Rs 18 Lakh

In the Congress party’s crowdfunding campaign ‘Donate for Desh,’ the Punjab unit of the party currently holds approximately the 14th position, having collected around Rs 18.21 lakh from the state until some time ago. The highest contributors are Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, each contributing Rs 1.38 to the party’s funds. Warring publicly announced his contribution to the media, while Sidhu posted his on X. The top five states contributing the maximum donations are Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

PM flags Amritsar-Delhi train from Ayodhya

PM Narendra Modi remotely flagged off the new Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train from Ayodhya. However, a credit war has marred the event, with both the AAP and the BJP claiming credit for the unexpected stoppage in Jalandhar on the train’s schedule. This stop was not originally part of the railway’s plan. AAP’s lone MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, asserted that his party deserved credit for the Jalandhar stoppage, as he had raised the issue with Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to add stoppages at Jalandhar Cantonment and Phagwara, which were not initially scheduled.

Mann, Jhakar engaged in dispute over tableau

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar are engaged in a dispute over the rejection of the Punjab tableau in the Republic Day parade. Mann asserted that the state had consistently maintained that the Modi government rejected the tableau due to its anti-Punjab stance. He accused Jakhar of being overly loyal to the Union government and justifying the rejection on false grounds. Mann pointed out that the Ministry of Defence had clarified that there were no pictures in the tableau, exposing Jakhar’s falsehoods. He called it unfortunate that the real reason for the rejection was being brushed off.

