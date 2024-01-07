Delhi's per capita annual income sees big jump, 158%  higher than national average 

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi city saw a rise of 13.5% in the annual per capita income in 2022-23 compared to the previous year. A statistical handbook released by the Delhi government revealed that the national capital’s per capita income increased from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768 in the current financial year.

The government claimed that the figure is 158% higher than the national average, according to the handbook of the Delhi government.

The handbook, released by the Economic & Statistics department containing data on the socio-economic parameters of the city, also revealed that more than 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in 2022-23, under the free electricity scheme of the AAP government in which monthly use of up to 200 units is free.

While releasing the handbook, planning department minister Atishi said the Kejriwal government set new benchmarks in public service in 2023. Despite the continuous increase in power consumers and growing demand, the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi, Atishi, who also holds the power department portfolio, said. She said over 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in the past fiscal year.

“The Kejriwal government significantly improved public transportation services in the city, with an average of 41 lakh passengers commuting daily on buses in 2023. Delhi is leading the electric vehicle revolution in the country and the city currently has 7,200 buses on the streets, including 1,300 electric buses,” she said.

“Compared to 2021-22, the number of electricity consumers in Delhi increased nearly 2.8 lakh and more than 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23,” she said.

She also said that the city has the highest minimum wages in the country — Rs 17,494 for unskilled, Rs 19,279 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,215 for skilled workers — and the government increases these wages every six months. “The Kejriwal government prioritises care for seniors, daughters, and those with special needs, providing pensions to over four lakh elderly, benefiting 1.7 lakh girls through the Ladli Scheme, and offering financial assistance to 1.13 lakh with special needs,” Atishi said.

3CR POWER BILLS WITH NO CHARGE

Statistical handbook, released by the Delhi govt reveals that over 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in 2022-23, under the free electricity scheme of AAP govt in which monthly use of up to 200 units is free. Compared to 21-22, electricity consumers rose by 2.8 lakh

DELHI LEADS IN ELECTRIC BUSES

An average of 41 lakh bus passengers commuted daily in 2023. The Handbook says the city leads the electric vehicle revolution. Delhi has a fleet of 7,200 buses, including 1,300 electric buses. Over 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23. Govt says the city has the highest minimum wages.

