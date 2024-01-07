Gujarat Congress chief meets former BJP MLA Srivastav, triggers row

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: In a surprising turn of events, Shaktisinh Gohil, the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), recently met Madhu Srivastav, a former six-time BJP MLA raising concerns about the Congress party’s commitment to secularism.

The encounter has sparked controversy as Srivastav hinted at the possibility of joining the Congress, a party traditionally known for championing secularism and defending the victims of the 2002 Godhra Riots. Notably, Srivastav was previously accused in the Vadodara Best Bakery case but was acquitted by the court.

Their meeting took place at the Congress office in Ahmedabad, where Srivastav expressed his intention to join the Congress, leading to speculation about his political affiliation. However, he later clarified that the meeting was for personal reasons and that there were no political discussions with Gohil.

Madhu Srivastav’s history includes allegations of threatening a key witness in the Best Bakery case, which was linked to the Godhra Riots. Due to witness testimonies turning hostile, all 21 suspects in the case were acquitted in 2003. During this time, the Gujarat Congress was vehemently opposed to the BJP MLA.

