In Odisha hospital, identity mix-up gets murkier as man dies ‘twice in a week’

BHUBANESWAR: The tragic consequences of the identity mix up of the victims following the December 29 blast at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital does not seem to end even as it claimed a third life on Friday night.

After it was discovered that of the four burn victims, the one who succumbed to the injuries on December 31st was in fact Jyoti Ranjan Mallick, and not his co-worker Dilip Samantray, who was initially declared dead, the latter also passed away within hours after being taken off ventilator and revealing his true identity.

Dilip was reportedly upset over the identity mix-up with Jyoti, and the two families continued to confront each other throughout Friday, said sources. Dilip reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday night and succumbed.

Meanwhile, struggling to recover from the serious goof-up, police have decided to conduct a DNA test before handing over the body to his family members. “Dilip’s body will be preserved at AIIMS for a DNA test. Due to legal complications, his body will be handed over to his family only after receiving the DNA test report,” said a senior police officer.

However, the man’s family have been left completely shattered by his demise for the second time in a week.

His mother Ahalya, who had rushed to the hospital after receiving the news of her son being alive, received the news of his demise again. She lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station alleging police and Hi-Tech authorities tried to suppress the incident and are responsible for her son’s death.

