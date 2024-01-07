Home The Sunday Standard

Truck kills four of eight people arguing on road in Karnataka

Overspeeding and poor visibility due to fog might have caused the accident, according to the police. 

KUNDGOL: Four people died on the spot when a speeding truck ran over them at Belligatti village in Kundgol taluk on Saturday morning. One person, who was injured in the accident, is under treatment.
They were busy arguing on the road after the cars in which they were travelling met with a minor accident, when the truck ran over them.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Gowda, 39, Manikant, 26, and Pavan, 23, of Arkalgud in Hassan district, and Harish Kumar, 40, an engineer from Bengaluru.

Five people were travelling in the Goa-bound car from Hassan and three in the other car proceeding towards Shirdi from Bengaluru. After getting down from their cars, they started blaming each other for the accident when the truck from Tamil Nadu, which was proceeding to Mumbai, ran over them. The police have taken the truck driver into custody. 

Minister Santosh Lad and Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod visited the spot and district in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited KIMS hospital and enquired about the health of the injured. Kundagol police have registered a case. 

