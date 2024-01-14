BJP goes to drawing board, plans 2 rallies to focus on women voters

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Given the high percentage of women voters in various elections, the BJP is working to organise two mega women conferences during this month and next (Jan-Feb, 2024).

The party’s women’s wing, the Mahila Morcha, is busy finalising the logistics as well as mobilising its cadre. Sources said these conferences will take place in two prominent cities — one each in South and North India. The theme will be Modi government’s welfare measures for women and their empowerment.

The first conference is likely in Andhra’s Vijayawada and the second in Madhya Pradesh, wherein schemes like Ladli Behna helped the party to retain power in recent assembly polls. “Women voters form half of the total voters and their participation in the electoral exercise is growing in every election. The BJP aims to polarise more than 70-80 per cent of their votes for the LS elections.

The party’s outreach is meant to make them aware of their rights under the Modi government,” said a senior BJP functionary. One of these conferences, to be attended by at least 25,000 women, would have PM Modi’s participation.

The second conference would be attended by home minister Amit Shah and state party chief JP Nadda. “BJP wants to ensure participation of all women public representatives from panchayat to Parliament levels,” said a senior BJP leader.

Sources said the Mahila Morcha is also encouraging transgenders to attend the programme. “The party has also mobilised activists for ‘smart women conferences’ in all states with the participation of prominent personalities and professionals. We are also contacting first-time women voters to whom we convey the Modi government’s works done in nine years,” said a party leader.

Sources said the BJP is persuading women voters as to how their vote is marking a major shift in India’s electoral history. “In terms of numbers, the BJP could be focusing on 33 crore women voters in the LS election,” said a leader.

Get involved in politics, Nadda tells youth

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday launched ‘Namo Navmatdata’ campaign from the party headquarters, calling upon the new voters to get involved in politics for the country’s development. He said PM Modi has heralded an era of developmental politics and the youth, especially first-time voters, must associate themselves as ambassadors of this development. As part of this drive, Modi will also virtually interact with 50 lakh new voters from 5,000 locations on January 24.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Given the high percentage of women voters in various elections, the BJP is working to organise two mega women conferences during this month and next (Jan-Feb, 2024). The party’s women’s wing, the Mahila Morcha, is busy finalising the logistics as well as mobilising its cadre. Sources said these conferences will take place in two prominent cities — one each in South and North India. The theme will be Modi government’s welfare measures for women and their empowerment. The first conference is likely in Andhra’s Vijayawada and the second in Madhya Pradesh, wherein schemes like Ladli Behna helped the party to retain power in recent assembly polls. “Women voters form half of the total voters and their participation in the electoral exercise is growing in every election. The BJP aims to polarise more than 70-80 per cent of their votes for the LS elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party’s outreach is meant to make them aware of their rights under the Modi government,” said a senior BJP functionary. One of these conferences, to be attended by at least 25,000 women, would have PM Modi’s participation. The second conference would be attended by home minister Amit Shah and state party chief JP Nadda. “BJP wants to ensure participation of all women public representatives from panchayat to Parliament levels,” said a senior BJP leader. Sources said the Mahila Morcha is also encouraging transgenders to attend the programme. “The party has also mobilised activists for ‘smart women conferences’ in all states with the participation of prominent personalities and professionals. We are also contacting first-time women voters to whom we convey the Modi government’s works done in nine years,” said a party leader. Sources said the BJP is persuading women voters as to how their vote is marking a major shift in India’s electoral history. “In terms of numbers, the BJP could be focusing on 33 crore women voters in the LS election,” said a leader. Get involved in politics, Nadda tells youth BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday launched ‘Namo Navmatdata’ campaign from the party headquarters, calling upon the new voters to get involved in politics for the country’s development. He said PM Modi has heralded an era of developmental politics and the youth, especially first-time voters, must associate themselves as ambassadors of this development. As part of this drive, Modi will also virtually interact with 50 lakh new voters from 5,000 locations on January 24. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp