Dehradun Diary: Dhami concerned over cleanliness ranking 

Dhami concerned over cleanliness ranking

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed concern about the cleanliness campaign in the state and directed the officials that a plan be formulated within a year to elevate Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani, and Kotdwar in the cleanliness rankings. Further, he on the public to embrace a culture of books instead of just bookkeeping. He stated that the culture of gifting books instead of bouquets should be adopted by guests. He directed that a library should be established in each district and block, with provisions for useful books for the general public and those appearing for competitive exams.

Strawberry farming flavour of the season

Farmers in the Roorkee region of Uttarakhand are increasingly transitioning away from traditional crops such as wheat, sugarcane, paddy, and maize, and embracing modern farming practices. Just a decade and a half ago, the concept of cultivating strawberries was foreign to the farmers in this district. However, today they are actively pursuing the strawberries cultivation, seeking to establish their own unique agricultural identity. The horticulture in-charge of Roorkee, RP Jasola, stated, “The government provides a subsidy of Rs 62,500 per hectare for strawberry cultivation.”

Cop sent off to climb Mount Aconcagua

Head Constable Rajendra Nath of the Uttarakhand police was ceremoniously dispatched by the Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, on Friday to undertake the challenge of conquering Mount Aconcagua, the towering peak of South America standing at 6,961 meters. This ambitious expedition marks Nath’s endeavour to ascend Mount Aconcagua, coinciding with the occasion of Republic Day. At this event, the Inspector General of Police of the State Disaster Response Force(SDRF), Ridhim Agarwal, emphasised the significant role of mountaineering within the SDRF and highlighted several such successful ascents.

