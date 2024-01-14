Land-locked MP wins 1st Beach Games in Diu

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: Viewed as an emerging power in water sports (sailing, rowing, kayaking, yachting and canoeing), the landlocked Madhya Pradesh emerged as the overall winner at the country’s first multi-sports beach games in Diu recently.

Beach Games 2024 – the first-multi sports beach games in India – was organised from January 4 to 11 at the pristine blue flag certified Ghoghla Beach in Diu. Total 1,400-plus athletes (all aged under 21 years) from 28 states and union territories, supported by 205 match officials, showcased their sporting talent in a diverse range of disciplines at the 8-day beach games.

Madhya Pradesh, which is counted among the landlocked states of the country, emerged as the overall champion, topping the medals tally with a total 18 medals, seven of which were gold medals. This remarkable feat not only showcased MP’s sporting prowess, but also highlighted the depth of the sports talent being fostered within the state through different sports academies. Importantly, MP is already emerging as a major force in various water sports events in the country, with a sizable haul of national and international medals.

Maharashtra won 14 medals including 3 gold, while Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and hosts Dadra Nagar Haveli, Diu & Daman secured 12 medals each. Assam won 8 medals, out of which 5 were gold. In a thrilling turn of events, Lakshadweep secured the gold medal in Beach Soccer, marking a historic achievement for the pristine island territory. They beat Maharashtra 5-4 in the well contested final.

Lakshadweep’s victory not only added to the diversity of medal winners but also underscored the inclusive and nationwide impact of the Diu Beach Games 2024. The eight-day beach sports extravaganza was structured into two sessions daily. The morning session (8 am to 12 noon), followed by the afternoon session (starting at 3 pm), scheduling not only optimised athletes’ performances under suitable weather conditions but also allowed for a dynamic and engaging viewing experience for the audience.

From the strategic showdowns in Tug of War to the breath-taking feats of Sea Swimming, the martial artistry of Pencak Silat, the acrobatic displays of Mallakhamb, the fast-paced action of Beach Volleyball, the strategic battles of Beach Kabaddi, and the electrifying kicks and goals of Beach Soccer, each sport brought its unique energy to the event.

The debut of Beach Boxing added an extra layer of excitement, captivating both participants and spectators and marking a historic moment in the nation’s athletic journey. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support and enthusiasm for this event. He captioned the post “The energy of the athletes and the beauty of Diu has woven a never-before vibe that is enchanting & exhilarating.” He said, the vision of PM Narendra Modi to bring new life to the Beaches of Bharat has taken a sporting turn, with the organization of the first-ever Beach Games in Diu, off the Gujarat coast.

