Online betting scam: ED arrests 2 more in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two more accused during the ongoing investigation in the Mahadev Online App betting scam, taking the total arrested in connection with the case to eight.

“ED has arrested Nitin Tibrewal and Amit Agrawal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their involvement in the operations of Mahadev Online Book. They were produced before the PMLA special court in Raipur and both were sent to ED custody for five days”, stated ED release.

More big names are likely to be on the ED’s radar following the interrogation of the two. ED has initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh police. Other FIRs registered by Visakhapatnam police and other states were also taken on record. The app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll users, create user IDs and engage in laundering of money.

