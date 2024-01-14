Home The Sunday Standard

Online betting scam: ED arrests 2 more in Chhattisgarh

More big names are likely to be on the ED’s radar following the interrogation of the two. ED has initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh police.

Published: 14th January 2024 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Online medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

RAIPUR:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two more accused during the ongoing investigation in the Mahadev Online App betting scam, taking the total arrested in connection with the case to eight.

“ED has arrested Nitin Tibrewal and Amit Agrawal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their involvement in the operations of Mahadev Online Book. They were produced before the PMLA special court in Raipur and both were sent to ED custody for five days”, stated ED  release.

More big names are likely to be on the ED’s radar following the interrogation of the two. ED has initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh police. Other FIRs registered by Visakhapatnam police and other states were also taken on record. The app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll users, create user IDs and engage in laundering of money.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh ED Mahadev Online App betting scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp