Pilot dares BJP to contest on promises

Pilot felt the need to recharge the Congress workers and the party to move past the loss in the Assembly polls.

Published: 14th January 2024 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: Newly appointed Chhattisgarh state in-charge for Congress, Sachin Pilot challenged the BJP to contest the upcoming elections on its promises and report cards instead of diverting people’s attention from the real issues that the country is facing.

During his two-day visit to Raipur, he held extensive discussions with the party leaders and convened a series of meetings including consultation with the party’s state election committee to galvanise the cadres for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Pilot felt the need to recharge the Congress workers and the party to move past the loss in the Assembly polls.

He instructed the Congressmen to remain united, take the alleged failures of the Narendra Modi-led Centre up to the booth levels and make the people aware visiting households.  “BJP fights elections evoking religious sentiments instead of its performance, misgovernance and the report card. They (BJP) avoid talking on real issues like high inflation and unemployment hitting hard.

Congress is fully geared-up for the Lok Sabha polls. People needed to be apprised that the BJP in Centre failed to fulfil any of the promises. The voters are mature enough and sensitive to assess the report card of the BJP-led central government before exercising their choice”, the Congress leader asserted and further added that Congress opposes politics of religion to seek votes as beliefs remain a personal choice.

To a query on the internal strife within the state Congress, Pilot said that there could be differences of opinion as in any other party or family on some issues but no friction on unity. Pilot asked the state Congress leaders to interact with the disgruntled cadres, do away with any factionalism ahead of polls. 

TAGS
Sachin Pilot Chhattisgarh BJP

