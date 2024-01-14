Yamuna cries: Go deeper into rot, NGT tells 3 states  

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has observed that reports from Delhi, UP and Haryana governments on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna must disclose each drain’s quantity of treated and untreated discharge and the number of sewage treatment plants set up.

The river’s Delhi stretch alone is responsible for 76% of its pollution, the tribunal headed by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava observed. It said a district-wise approach may be undertaken to rejuvenate the river in the 11 districts of the national capital.

The tribunal, also comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member Dr A. Senthil Vel directed the governments to re-submit their reports after finding “deficiencies” in it. The governments were asked to produce information on the drains that discharged wastewater into the river, the operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) and their capacities, areas that were not under a sewage network system, measures taken to utilise treated wastewater for non-contact purposes and the plan for restoration of the Yamuna floodplain.

“We find that the requisite information which is necessary for ascertaining the factual situation has not been disclosed,” the NGT said. Last October, the green tribunal, which was hearing a plea on the river’s rejuvenation, sought several details from the three state governments.

On Delhi’s report, the green court noted that out of 22 drains meeting the Yamuna, only nine drains have been tapped and untapped 13 drains are still discharging huge quantities of sewage. It was also noted that Najafgarh and Shahdara drains, which are the major sources of sewage discharge (507.4 MGD), are said to be not feasible for interception. No timeline is disclosed for the completion of Interceptor Sewer Project to divert the flow of these two drains.

