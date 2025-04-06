400 acre Kancha Gachibowli land worth Rs 20K crore: Report

HYDERABAD: The 400-acre parcel of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Kancha Gachibowli, is estimated to be worth Rs 20,800 crore, with a per-acre value of Rs 52 crore, according to a valuation report prepared by government-approved valuers Parish Rao Panse and Rao Associates.

The report, accessed by this newspaper, reveals that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) raised approximately Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds through the National Stock Exchange (NSE), using the controversial parcel of land in Kancha Gachibowil as security. This move has triggered widespread public discussion about the actual value of the land.

“Based on local enquiries with area property brokers, residents, recent market sale and feedback from various reliable sources, the commercial land value in this locality ranges between Rs 50 crore and Rs 55 crore per acre, depending on factors such as size, location and shape of the property,” the report stated.

Taking into account factors like size, location, shape, rental yield, demand and supply, government policies, market conditions and future prospect, the Fair Market Value (FMV) was determined to be Rs 52 crore per acre, the report said.