Raipur Diary: Nava Raipur one step closer to development

Nava Raipur one step closer to development

In a step that could soon turn Nava Raipur into an IT hub, the country’s first Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based semiconductor manufacturing plant will be set up here. Commercial production is slated to begin in this plant in May 2026. Developed by Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics Limited with an investment of Rs 1,143 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spanning three lakh square feet will produce high-frequency GaN chips catering to advanced 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure. The plant aims to manufacture 10 billion chips annually by 2030 and create thousands of jobs.

‘Sushasan Tihar’ for good governance

The Chhattisgarh government led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched the ‘Sushasan Tihar’ on April 8 across the state. The technology-driven campaign is aimed at ensuring good governance by addressing the issues being faced by residents. To that end, the government will hold Samadhan camps as part of the drive. This statewide campaign with a people-centric approach is being implemented in three phases. As part of the initiative, focus would be laid on a thorough review of public welfare schemes through feedback from beneficiaries. The campaign, which will conclude on May 31, is being monitored at the CM secretariat level.

State saw top growth rate on GST collection

Thanks to comprehensive reforms, innovation and a new work culture in the Commercial Tax Department, the state registered the highest annual growth of 18% on GST collections in the country in the year 2024–25, followed by Maharashtra (16 %) and Tamil Nadu (15 %). Besides, the state collected a revenue of `16,390 crore. Continuous monitoring and communication with traders helped improve compliance. Stressing transparency and public participation, the state now gears up to implement digital tracking, AI-based surveillance systems and advanced compliance mechanisms to maintain the pace of development.