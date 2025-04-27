CM Chandrababu Naidu promises steps to improve living standards of fishermen, make fishing lucratives

SRIKAKULAM : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to improve the living standards of fishermen by making fishing a lucrative occupation. He launched the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme at the coastal village Budagatlapalem in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district on Saturday, and distributed Rs 20,000 aid to each fisherman’s family.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the fisherfolk. After listening to their hardships, he came to the conclusion that the fishermen are being exploited by middlemen, and underlined the need to prevent their involvement in the marketing process.

Naidu mentioned that fisherfolk are supporting the TDP in the elections, and the fishermen villages are citadels of the party. He highlighted that the TDP launched several schemes for the improvement of living standards of the fisherfolk.

“People of Srikakulam are hard workers and intelligent, and spreading across the country. We find separate colonies of Srikakulam people at several places in the country,” he said.

However, he rued that Srikakulam still is one of the lowest per capita income districts in the State. He slammed the previous YSRCP government for stalling development projects like Bhogapuram Airport. “The TDP-led NDA government is committed to strengthening the economy of all the 550 fishermen villages along the coast in the State,” he asserted.

The chief minister mentioned that the financial assistance during the fishing ban period was doubled as promised by the NDA during elections, and released Rs 259 crore, benefiting 1,29,178 fishermen families in the state.