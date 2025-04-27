Kashmiriyat makes tourists feel safe

SRI NAGAR: While the Pahalgam terror attack has created a sense of insecurity among tourists, several people visiting the Kashmir Valley said they were moved by the support and solidarity extended by the locals, adding that they feel safe in J&K.

Vaishali, a tourist from Delhi, said she is not feeling any tension or fear. “Initially there was fear after the Pahalgam attack. But now we are moving freely without any fear or threat. We visited Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Lal Chowk. People here are very hospitable and helpful,” she said. Her family members are also set to visit Kashmir. “We told them that there is no need to worry and the situation is good here. People should not cancel their scheduled visits to Kashmir,” she said.

Another tourist, Hemant, said the hoteliers, cab drivers, horse riders all have been very supportive.

Meanwhile, traders in Lal Chowk distributed free refreshments and food to tourists as a goodwill gesture.