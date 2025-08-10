NDA weighs options, may announce candidate for VP elections by August 13

NEW DELHI: The NDA, led by the BJP, is expected to announce its vice-presidential candidate between August 12 and 13, as final discussions at the Prime Minister’s level have reportedly begun.

All sources hinted on Saturday, while speaking to this newspaper, that a consensus candidate is likely to be decided, at least in principle, by Tuesday.

Sources indicated that the BJP’s nominee for the Vice-President role will be a surprise choice, with the party prioritising candidates who have remained non-controversial throughout their political careers and possess significant experience in parliamentary affairs.

“It is essential that the candidate nominated for the second-highest constitutional post has a profound understanding of parliamentary procedure and rules to efficiently manage the Upper House of Parliament—the Rajya Sabha,” said a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, suggesting that the nominee finalisation is underway.

Among the various names being discussed are current governors of states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, and former governors, including the former Governor of Goa. Several BJP leaders also hinted that PM may spring a surprise in the selection of candidate.

A former woman BJP MP , who belongs to an OBC (Other Backward Classes) caste also, has also emerged as a potential candidate for the position. “However, the likelihood remains higher for the position to go to a sitting or former governor, unless the party chooses a woman candidate to set an example of women empowerment, following Droupadi Murmu’s elevation to the office of President,” remarked a senior BJP source.