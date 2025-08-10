Teacher grooms social service brigade

ASSAM : Amar Upadhyaya is a teacher, conservationist and social contributor—all rolled into one. He does not only spearhead a green movement, but also works for women empowerment, motivates students to donate blood, and educates people living in rural areas on digital literacy.
A recipient of the governor’s award for excellence in social work and public affairs, this Assistant Professor of Education at Assam’s Dibrugarh University, first stepped into social service as a college student, while working with an adult literacy mission. He would teach elderly people every evening at his native town of Digboi in eastern Assam.
The 44-year-old turned a serious social activist in 2016, when he volunteered to work as the programme officer of National Service Scheme’s (NSS) Dibrugarh University unit. It is a scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, introduced with the objective of developing students’ personality and character through voluntary community service. It provides them with practical experience in delivering community service.
Upadhyaya now heads the NSS unit of his university. It has around 100 student volunteers. The unit started its activities with planting trees, especially fruit trees.
He and a few other young social activists – present and former students – run a group called ‘Green Education Foundation of Assam.’ They go to each nook and corner of Dibrugarh district to undertake various social activities.
He has developed a generic elective course ‘Education for Sustainable Development’ for his post-graduate students, emphasising practicality and hands-on experience. Recently, his students developed 18 episodes of community radio programme on sustainable development goals.
Digital literacy is another area where Upadhyaya works. Noting that people often fall victims to online fraud, he periodically organises camps, especially in rural areas, to educate people. “We tell them to not always believe in a stranger talking about monetary benefits or inducements over a phone call,” he says.
Upadhyaya motivates and encourages students to donate blood. He teams up with the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in organising blood donation camps at his university. They also collaborate with doctors and health workers to organise camps in rural areas, focussing on improving nutrition and menstrual hygiene of girl students.
The NSS volunteers also organise veterinary camps by roping in experts. People are counselled and provided with medicines for free.
Talking about upcoming activities, he says they will soon launch their “Green School” initiative at two schools as a pilot, aimed at holistic development of students.
“We want to catch them young. When people are educated early in life, we get a good society and generation. Green represents growth and renewal, so we named it Green School,” says Upadhyaya.
Last year, he won the NSS state award that carried `15,000 along with citation. According to him, two positive impacts of his activities are that he has been able to motivate and train volunteers for social activities and spread awareness among people.