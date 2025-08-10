Teacher grooms social service brigade

ASSAM : Amar Upadhyaya is a teacher, conservationist and social contributor—all rolled into one. He does not only spearhead a green movement, but also works for women empowerment, motivates students to donate blood, and educates people living in rural areas on digital literacy.

A recipient of the governor’s award for excellence in social work and public affairs, this Assistant Professor of Education at Assam’s Dibrugarh University, first stepped into social service as a college student, while working with an adult literacy mission. He would teach elderly people every evening at his native town of Digboi in eastern Assam.

The 44-year-old turned a serious social activist in 2016, when he volunteered to work as the programme officer of National Service Scheme’s (NSS) Dibrugarh University unit. It is a scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, introduced with the objective of developing students’ personality and character through voluntary community service. It provides them with practical experience in delivering community service.

Upadhyaya now heads the NSS unit of his university. It has around 100 student volunteers. The unit started its activities with planting trees, especially fruit trees.

He and a few other young social activists – present and former students – run a group called ‘Green Education Foundation of Assam.’ They go to each nook and corner of Dibrugarh district to undertake various social activities.

He has developed a generic elective course ‘Education for Sustainable Development’ for his post-graduate students, emphasising practicality and hands-on experience. Recently, his students developed 18 episodes of community radio programme on sustainable development goals.

Digital literacy is another area where Upadhyaya works. Noting that people often fall victims to online fraud, he periodically organises camps, especially in rural areas, to educate people. “We tell them to not always believe in a stranger talking about monetary benefits or inducements over a phone call,” he says.