Andhra CM Naidu announces welfare package for sanitation staff

For permanent workers, the package includes Rs 1 crore for accidental death or permanent disability, plus Rs 10 lakh life insurance. Outsourced staff will receive Rs 20 lakh for accidents and Rs 2 lakh life cover. Families affected by accidental deaths can also access up to Rs 8 lakh for children’s education.

Additional features comprise affordable health insurance up to Rs 33 lakh for workers and families, and a zero-balance account for relatives offering Rs 15 lakh in extra accident coverage. This replaces prior ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh for accidental deaths and Rs 2 lakh for natural causes among outsourced staff.

Naidu participated in a Swachhata rally with medical students and locals before addressing a Prajavedika meeting, reiterating support for these vital contributors to urban sanitation.

Municipal workers have welcomed the initiative, expressing that it will prove highly beneficial in providing greater security and peace of mind for them and their families.