Visakhapatnam will become economic, tourism hub of Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lauded the Indian Navy’s pivotal role in disaster management and national defence during its Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at RK Beach on Saturday.

Accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari and grandson Devansh, Naidu praised the Navy’s discipline and commitment while witnessing the naval display.

“The Navy is always at the forefront in protecting lives during calamities such as cyclones and floods,” he said, recalling its proactive efforts during the Hudhud cyclone in 2014.

“Their interventions at that time saved countless lives, including those of fishermen. The Navy’s role during such crises remains unforgettable,” he said.

Naidu expressed pride in Visakhapatnam’s evolution as a major naval hub, highlighting the establishment of the Eastern Naval Command in 1983.

“What began as a small naval base has now grown into a formidable command, making Visakhapatnam integral to our nation’s defence,” he said.

The Chief Minister outlined his vision for Visakhapatnam as Andhra Pradesh’s economic capital. “Just as Mumbai is the financial capital of India, Visakhapatnam will become the economic and tourism hub of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Naidu announced that Bhogapuram Airport will be completed within a year, and metro rail projects will commence soon. He also highlighted investments by companies like Google and TCS, noting that Visakhapatnam is attracting global attention.

He further revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the new Railway Zone and NTPC-APGENCO Green Hydrogen Project during his upcoming visit to the city on January 8.

Reaffirming plans to develop Visakhapatnam as a Knowledge City, Naidu said, “We are promoting Araku Coffee globally and enhancing the city’s attractions, including the Kursura Submarine and TU-142 Aircraft Museums.”

Urging the Navy to contribute to economic growth, he said, “The Navy’s expertise in artificial intelligence, drones, and deep tech can play a vital role in Andhra Pradesh’s development. Their suggestions on ocean economy strategies will also be invaluable.”

Naidu concluded by lauding the Navy’s contributions, saying, “The Navy not only protects our nation but also creates opportunities for our youth. Their efforts are unparalleled.”