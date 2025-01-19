‘Convoy attack’: Kejriwal’s campaign turns battleground for AAP and BJP

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s vehicle was allegedly attacked while he was campaigning in New Delhi, sparking a heated exchange between the ruling party and the opposition BJP on Saturday.

The party accused BJP “goons” of pelting Kejriwal’s convoy with bricks and stones, aiming to disrupt his campaign and intimidate him ahead of the elections. Posting a video, AAP called the attack a “cowardly act” by the BJP in fear of their impending defeat.

“Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Pravesh Verma’s goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, people will give you a befitting reply,” AAP wrote in Hindi and posted a video clip of the incident on X.

In a swift rebuttal, Verma dismissed AAP’s allegations and accused Kejriwal of running over three people by his vehicle during the campaign. “When the people were asking questions, @ArvindKejriwal hit youngsters with his car. Both were taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people’s lives. I am going to the hospital,” Verma responded on X sharing a video proof.

As the day unfolded, leaders of both parties exchanged accusations of playing dirty ahead of the high-stakes battle. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfill his promises. In retaliation, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP wanted to win the polls through hooliganism.

AAP says cops stopped docu, officials cite MCC

Kejriwal alleged Delhi Police prevented the screening of a documentary exposing “conspiracies” behind arrest of AAP leaders. The cops said no permission was sought for the screening despite MCC being in force. P3