Will ensure upgraded sewer system in entire city in next five years, says Kejriwal

The AAP supremo said, “These colonies had no sewer pipelines, so all the sewage used to spill over to the streets, making people’s lives miserable. In the last 10 years, we have laid sewer pipelines in almost all those colonies. After laying the pipelines, we are now working to connect every household with the sewer system.”

Kejriwal sought to reach out to the voters, saying, “If there is a sewer problem in your area, don’t worry. After forming the government, we will ensure proper cleaning.” Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah accused him of misleading the people with false promises, Kejriwal said the BJP is relying solely on personal attacks.

The 70-member Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. The AAP is seeking a third straight term, having won 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 election.