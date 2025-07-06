AIADMK open to electoral ties with parties opposed to ruling DMK

CHENNAI: After Union minister Amit Shah’s statement that the chief minister candidate will indeed be from the AIADMK, it is not right for anyone (in the BJP) to make contradictory statements, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday during the unveiling of the logo and jingle of the party’s state-wide campaign ‘Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu’ at the party headquarters.

He was responding to a question from reporters on the resistance among a section of the BJP to the chief minister candidate being from the AIADMK. “The decisions are made in Delhi,” Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami said the party is happy to include those with similar objective of defeating the DMK in response to a question on whether the AIADMK would form an alliance. “We are open to aligning with all parties that seek to oust the anti-people DMK regime. We would be happy to ally with anyone who shares this objective. They too must cooperate.”