Not a ‘super cop’ to probe ‘anything & everything’: Madras HC pulls up ED

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has come down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying the agency is neither a “super cop” to investigate anything and everything that catches its eyes nor a “drone” to attack at will on any “criminal activity”.

The observations were made while ordering the release of Rs 901 crore fixed deposits of the Chennai-based RKM Powergen Private Limited. The company filed petitions in the court challenging a January 31 ED order to freeze the amount.

The central agency had proceeded against the company under the PMLA based on a 2014 FIR registered by the CBI over allocation of coal blocks for running a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh in 2006.

CBI registered the cases under relevant sections as per the directions of the Supreme Court, which cancelled the coal allocation based on a PIL. The ED registered an ECIR under PMLA in the same year.

While CBI filed a closure report in July 2017 finding no material of foul play in allocation of coal blocks, the CBI special court in Delhi did not accept the same and wanted further probe on certain aspects, including the environmental clearance.

Subsequently, in August 2023, CBI filed a supplementary final report finding incriminating materials for prosecution for criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption. Based on this, the ED conducted searches on January 31, 2025 and issued orders to freeze the fixed deposits.

“There should be a ‘criminal activity’ which attracts PMLA ... there should have been proceeds of crime,” the bench said in the recent order.