Hero of the children

BIHAR: Since being posted as the child protection officer under the Bihar government’s social welfare department about two years ago, Shishir Chandra Pandey (47) has rescued countless children working as child labourers in factories and other establishments.

“To save kids forced into child labour and protect their constitutional rights is our primary duty as child protection officer,” Shishir says, adding, “But it does not end there. We also do our bit to ensure that they are no more exploited. Carefully shaping their future is just as important. And I take a keen interest in it.”

There are quite a few public servants who have had the privilege of being posted in CM Nitish Kumar’s home district. But how many of them manage to strike a personal bond with locals like Shishir has? He likes to visit the slum dwellers of Bihar Sharif—the district headquarters of Nalanda—in his spare time. Needless to say, he loves the company of poor and orphaned children as well as differently abled people. He is often seen distributing food, clothes and study materials among underprivileged children.

“Whenever I purchase clothes for my own son, I make sure to buy a few extra pieces for slum children,” he shares, with an air of humility.

A firm believer in the power of education, Shishir has been making an effort to impress upon the importance of studies on parents who don’t send their wards to school. “There are many parents who engage their children in work instead of getting them educated. You have to convince such parents,” he adds.

As someone who understands children and their needs well, Shishir realises that leisure activities are just as necessary as academic growth. As kids from poverty-stricken households who grow up in narrow lanes don’t have access to safe and designated play spaces, he takes them to nearby playgrounds. Shishir even arranges sports kits for them completely free of charge. But why? Engaging children in sports like football or volleyball helps divert their attention and keep them away from bad company, he knowingly points out.

But what inspired Shishir to be so dedicated to serving humanity? Well, his father Madan Mohan Pandey, a retired deputy superintendent of police, used to promote social work during his tenure. He always had a very humane approach toward the poor. So, Shishir sure is a chip off the old block. “All of us must contribute something to society,” he signs off.