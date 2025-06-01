Beautiful, clean Delhi a priority, says CM Rekha gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her dispensation was all about honest governance, public welfare, and structural reforms. Speaking at a programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to mark 100 days of her government, Gupta emphasised that her administration didn’t waste time making “false promises”.

On Yamuna, the CM said the previous AAP government put up a show in the name of cleaning the river, but her government made the Yamuna rejuvenation a top priority from day one. A Rs 9,000 crore provision was made in the Delhi Jal Board budget to strengthen the sewerage system and water supply infra.

“In the last 100 days, several lakh metric tons of waste have been removed from drains. Officials have been directed to complete drain cleaning before the monsoon. Sewer work has been initiated in 1,700 unauthorised colonies,” she said.

Gupta stated that the AAP government kept Delhi out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, but the BJP dispensation corrected it in the first Cabinet meeting by approving the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

On education, the CM said the AAP government only focused on publicity, but her administration approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation & Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025, aimed at curbing arbitrary practices in private schools.