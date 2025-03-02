Brand Tharoor: Pride & prejudice

Going by his own admission, Tharoor does not think like a politician. A thorough professional, not reined in by narrow political interests, Shashi Tharoor has never been one to show reluctance in appreciating competence, even in opponents. The middle-class likes him, rather, loves him for his suave demeanor, charming ways, literary pursuits and brilliant oratory skills. Brand Tharoor has steadily gained recognition over time, which has led to some envy among his political peers.

Yet, nobody seems to actually know what Shashi Tharoor wants. Some want him as the future chief minister of Kerala, while many others firmly believe that the murky waters of Indian politics are not for him. It’s no secret that the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP harbours many political ambitions that do not sit well with the varied powerful factions in the Indian National Congress in Kerala.

Tharoor is indeed a man of planning. A professional who excels in turning threats into opportunities. One who sure knows his own worth. That the Congress needs Tharoor, and not vice-versa, is an open secret. No wonder, he emerges unscathed every single time.