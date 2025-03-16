Two electronics clusters worth Rs 1.1K crore soon: Union Minister Vaishnaw

The two EMCs, to be established at Pillaipakkam and Manallur, were originally proposed by the Tamil Nadu government in 2022. The state had announced its intention to develop these clusters with financial assistance from the union government.

“These will be large-scale electronics manufacturing clusters that will contribute significantly to the growth of Tamil Nadu and the country,” Vaishnaw said.

The EMCs will focus on Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and cater to a wide range of electronics verticals covered under the national policy on electronics. The state government has designed the clusters to attract investment by offering financial assistance covering 50% to 75% of the project cost.

These clusters are expected to accelerate industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to India’s ambition of becoming a global electronics powerhouse.

Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa, who was present at the event, said Tamil Nadu, as India’s top electronics producer with 36% share in national exports, has always been at the forefront of India’s manufacturing revolution.

Investments from new-age companies like Zetwerk further strengthen our ecosystem and will enable our ambitious target to scale up our yearly electronics exports to $100 billion.