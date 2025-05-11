60 domestic flights to and from IGI airport cancelled, security up

NEW DELHI: At least 60 domestic flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday in view of the evolving military crisis between India and Pakistan, officials said.
Security measures have been reinforced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut amid the military conflict.
Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover.
Sources privy to the developments said 30 domestic departures and 30 arrivals were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the capital between 5 am and 2.30 pm.
On Friday, 138 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airline operators. In the last few days, there have been multiple flight cancellations at the IGI Airport.
In a post on X on Saturday, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) which operates the IGI Airport, said airport operations continue as normal.
“However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times may take longer,” it said.Passengers have also been advised to arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks.
Further, the aiport authority has requested passengers to cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.
According to officials, the cancelled flights include four international arrivals, five international departures, 63 domestic arrivals and 66 domestic departures.
Owing to the uncertainty amid the evolving conflict situation, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers. The airport authority asked passengers to reach the airport early to ensure that security checks can be done on time.