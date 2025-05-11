60 domestic flights to and from IGI airport cancelled, security up

NEW DELHI: At least 60 domestic flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday in view of the evolving military crisis between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Security measures have been reinforced, and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut amid the military conflict.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has extended an additional security cover to temporarily supervise cargo operations and in-line hold baggage screening system at 69 civil airports of the country under its counter-terrorist cover.

Sources privy to the developments said 30 domestic departures and 30 arrivals were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the capital between 5 am and 2.30 pm.