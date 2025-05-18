The Sunday Standard

A judge can’t ignore ground realities, says CJI

CJI BR Gavai highlited that “maintaining distance from society is not effective in delivering justice.”
Newly-appointed CJI BR Gavai
Newly-appointed CJI BR GavaiPhoto | PTI
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: At the Bar Council of India (BCI) felicitation ceremony on Saturday, newly-appointed CJI BR Gavai said the role of judges is crucial in understanding and responding to social realities and judges cannot remain detached from the people.

“Judges must remain mindful of the ground realities and complexities of human experiences. Judges cannot remain detached from people,” said, the 52nd CJI in his address.

He highlited that “maintaining distance from society is not effective in delivering justice.”

Besides, the CJI stressed the need of clearing judicial vacancies, noting that these gaps contribute significantly towards pendency of cases.

