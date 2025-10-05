‘Inter-state syndicate behind SI exam scam’

BHUBANESWAR : The Crime Branch on Saturday said an inter-state crime syndicate was behind the alleged question leak in the now-postponed Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024, a day after arresting another middleman in the multi-crore scam.

Biswaranjan Behera, 29, allegedly netted at least five candidates promising them sub-inspector (SI) of police jobs, recruitment for which was being conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board through the CPSE.

The accused was part of the racket and actively contacted aspiring candidates as per the instructions of the head of the syndicate, the CB said.

The 29-year-old apparently collected original certificates and blank cheques from candidates in lieu of providing questions to them. He handed over the documents to senior members of the syndicate.

A senior officer of CB confirmed that the question sets for the recruitment test were prepared by Bhubaneswar-based Silicon Techlab.

As per the procedure, Silicon Techlab sent five question paper sets to OPRB and the board selected one of them. The board also selected another set as a back-up in the event of any technical issue during the printing of question papers which were in optical mark recognition (OMR) format, said sources.