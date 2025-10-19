Law to cut salaries of staff for mistreating parents soon: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would bring in legislation to deduct 10–15% of the salaries of government employees who neglect their parents. The deducted amount would be credited directly into the parents’ accounts, he said.
Revanth directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee, comprising newly recruited officers, to prepare the draft note for the proposed law.
Urging the youth to care for their parents, he said, “You have become officers because of your parents’ hard work and sacrifices. Never forget your background or where you came from.”
The chief minister was speaking after distributing appointment letters to 783 newly selected Group-II officers at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. Criticising the previous BRS government, Revanth said it had failed to address unemployment. Indirectly referring to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, he said, “They competed with the Nizam, Adani and Ambani in amassing wealth. During his 10 years in power, KCR dreamt of making his son-in-law an Ambani and his daughter a Birla.”
He alleged that Rao had confined political opportunities to his family while ignoring unemployed youth.
“The previous government did not fill even a single Group-I post,” he said.
Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth said, “If they had worked with commitment, the project would not have collapsed. No other state or country has witnessed such a failure. K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed he earned `1 crore per acre through farming. Why hasn’t he shared this secret with farmers?” he asked, accusing BRS leaders of looting the state.
Revanth said over five lakh candidates had applied for Group-II posts, and about two lakh appeared for the exam, of whom 783 were selected by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC).
“You can see the difference in the qualifications and capability of TGPSC members under this government compared to the previous one,” he said.
He added that around 60,000 government jobs had been filled in the first year of Congress rule, despite hurdles allegedly created by the BRS through court cases. He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation on social media by spending crores of rupees.
Revanth said the government had resolved several long-pending issues, including SC sub-categorisation, and had completed a caste survey in the state.
“We have compelled the PM to conduct a caste census across the country,” he said.