ThinkEdu 2020: What will India look like at 75?

You'd certainly want to be at the ThinkEdu Conclave that kicks off on Wednesday, at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nobody can predict the future with any degree of certainty. But The New Indian Express is certainly going to give it one credible shot. We're going to try and understand what India is going to look like when we turn 75. Vision 2022, if you will.

 We've taken Abdul Kalam's futuristic proposition and moved it forward a couple of years - and asked India's best minds to draw us a picture of what the future will look like, and what we need to get there. ThinkEdu Conclave will run across January 8-9 and will start at 10 am on both days.

ALSO READ: Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 1

When TNIE set out to curate the speakers for this edition of the Conclave, even we had no idea it was going to get this big! With 65 powerful speakers spread across 32 sessions, the eighth edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave is all set to take the conversation about education several notches up - to debate about whether we need to focus on elite institutions or government schools, to expound where we need to study in English or our mother tongues and talk about what the Indian of the future will be like. 

Get ready to listen to the regal delivery of the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, and Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, the plans and propositions of the people in power, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal (HRD), Smriti Irani (WCD) and Kiren Rijiju (Sports) and education stalwarts from across the spectrum. Thrown into the mix are parliamentarians Shashi Tharoor, Subramanian Swamy, Manish Tewari, Supriya Sule and Tejasvi Surya. Think Himalayan innovator Sonam Wangchuk or Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and you'll have an idea of what's in store this year. 

ALSO READ: Think India, Think Edu: Here's the schedule for Day 2

To cap it off, this year, we're tipping our hats to the incredible work done by colleges in Tamil Nadu - what we'd like to believe is India's biggest education hub - with the ThinkEdu Awards. The top 24 non-governmental colleges from across the state will receive the ThinkEdu Awards from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 9. 

You can watch the live stream of the entire Conclave at www.newindianexpress.com/thinkedu2020

