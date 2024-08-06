Cops get four day custody of Kollam doctor in air-gun shooting case

T’PURAM/KOLLAM : The police team probing the shooting incident at Palkulangara, that resulted in an injury to a female staffer of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), took the accused into custody for further interrogation on Monday.

The Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has granted the custody of the accused, a female doctor from Kollam who was arrested on July 30, to the police for four days.

Police sources said the doctor will be taken to her clinic in Kollam, her residence in Kottayam and a shop in Ernakulam for evidence collection. The police are yet to recover the air gun that was used to fire at V S Shini, a public relations officer with the NRHM. It is to recover the weapon that the cops have planned to take the accused to Kollam and Kottayam.

The police also want to collect evidence from the shop in Ernakulam from where the doctor purchased a fake number plate. The sources said that the air gun, after being seized, will be sent for ballistic examination as the cops have already collected pellets that were fired at Shini.

Police, meanwhile, took the accused to the residence of Shini to collect evidence. Shini and her father-in-law identified the accused.