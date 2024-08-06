Five months on, Kerala University to distribute certificates of youth fest solo events

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly five months after the Kerala University Youth Festival landed in a controversy over alleged irregularities in conducting the event, the varsity has decided to distribute the certificates of the winners of solo competition items.

However, the certificates of the winners of group events will be disbursed only after a Syndicate sub-committee, tasked with examining the irregularities, including bribery charges against the judges, submits its report.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal reportedly decided not to sign the certificates of the winners of group items following a complaint by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC). The whistleblowers’ group had alleged that a large number of students were included in the teams that won in group events so as to fetch grace marks.

Earlier, the university used to publish exam results of final semester students after including the grace marks. As the Vice Chancellor refused to endorse the list of winners of group events, allegedly prepared at the behest of the university union, the exam results were published without including the grace marks.

According to SUCC, around 70 college teams were included as first, second, and third prize winners in seven group events, facilitating close to 800 students in these teams to be eligible for grace marks of 6% for each paper.

The Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 was marred by numerous complaints over its conduct amid clashes between SFI and KSU activists at the venue. No decision has been taken on group dance, which was called off, and ‘margamkali’ competition which was ordered to be re-conducted in the wake of complaints.