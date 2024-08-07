Kerala govt to tread cautiously on Khader committee report recommendations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The M A Khader-led committee’s recommendations, on academic reforms in schools, such as reducing the batch strength, entrusting aided school teachers’ appointment with the PSC and changes to the current school timings, are learnt to have prompted the government to adopt a cautious approach towards its implementation.

Notably, the Cabinet had given only ‘conditional’ approval to the second volume of the committee’s report titled ‘School Education For Excellence - Part II’, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told the media on Tuesday that implementing some of the recommendations was “impractical at this juncture”.

Among the proposals that would have huge financial implications for the government is the one to drastically cut down the number of students in a batch. This comes at a time when the government is facing criticism for increasing the batch strength of higher secondary section to 65 in most schools instead of 50 to accommodate more students.

According to the committee, 65 students per batch in the higher secondary section is “unscientific” and “unbecoming of the concept of a school.” The panel has proposed students per batch in Classes VIII to XII should ideally be 35 and should not exceed 45. It has also suggested bringing down the core subjects in Classes XI and XII from four to three.

For Classes III and IV, the ideal batch strength is 30 but in no case should the total number of students per batch exceed 35-36. For Classes I and II, the ideal batch strength should be 25 but the overall number of students should be capped at 36. For the pre-primary section, having more than 25 students in a batch is not ideal, the panel recommended.

Another recommendation that has raised the hackles of private aided school managements is the proposal to entrust the appointment of aided school teachers also with the PSC as their salary is being paid by the government.

The panel has also mooted setting up of a special Teacher Recruitment Board that would ensure that teachers with aptitude are recruited.

The committee has also put forward altering the timings of schools.

While the timings of pre-schools and anganwadis should be decided by the local community, Classes I to IV could function from 8am to 1pm. However, schools can adjust the timings, based on local demands, without altering the overall hours prescribed.