Action sought against cops for assault on Youth Congress leaders in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has sought action against policemen responsible for assaulting Youth Congress leaders in Kayamkulam in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police personnel on Saturday allegedly barged into the houses of Youth Congress leaders who took part in a protest against the National Highways Authority India (NHAI) the previous day and assaulted them. The Youth Congress leaders were protesting against the NHAI’s decision to construct an elevated road on NH 66 in Kayamkulam.

“The police officers in plain clothes barged into the houses of Youth Congress Kayamkulam North constituency president Riaz Mundakam and other leaders. After arresting YC leader Hashim Seth, they drove him around the city for an hour in a police vehicle,” said Satheesan, adding that the actions of the police personnel were like that of gangsters and quotation gangs.

He said that the attack on the YC leaders was carried out on the false charges of assaulting the police personnel. “In reality, it was the Youth Congress workers who were bashed up by the police while the former only endorsed the peoples’ demands,” he said. Satheesan alleged that the criminals in the police force owe allegiance to the CPM.

“Strict legal action should be taken against the police criminals behind the Kayamkulam attack. If the criminals in the police are determined to continue the operation called by the chief minister, they will have to face dire consequences,” added Satheesan.