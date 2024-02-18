Pongala preparations satisfactory: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram. After the meeting, he said that the preparations done by various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival were satisfactory. The ten-day-long Attukal Temple festival kicked off on Saturday and the Pongala will be held on February 25. Millions of devotees are expected to take part in the Pongala festival.

After reviewing the preparations at Attukal, Pinarayi said that departments have done good work to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Senior officials of various departments attended the meeting. However, a section of ward councillors under the festival zone expressed dissatisfaction with the work being carried out. Karamana ward councillor Karamana Ajith said that road maintenance and other related works are not happening like in previous years.

“The street lights in my ward are not functioning and KSEB instead of replacing the defunct lights is attempting to fix the existing ones. The majority of the works are dragging on and the festival has already kicked off. Also, the contractors are refusing to take up the work because they are yet to get paid for the work they carried out during the Attukal festival last year,” he said.

Special arrangements to combat the heat during Pongala: Minister Sivankutty

Education Minister V Sivankutty said that elaborate arrangements will be made in coordination with the health department to address heat-related events during the festival. Speaking after the review meeting, Sivankutty said that drinking water will be made available for the devotees along with other basic amenities.