A look back at Travancore’s first Independence Day

On the morning of August 15, 1947, the rest of India erupted in celebration, marking the nation’s long-fought freedom from colonial rule. But in Travancore the atmosphere was different.

The streets were not filled with joyous processions. Instead, there was an unusual stillness, laced with anxiety. Three days before the historic day, dewan C P Ramaswami Iyer issued an order that the Indian Tricolour was not to be hoisted anywhere in Travancore. Only the flag bearing the conch shell emblem of the princely state would be permitted.

“Initially, the maharaja and dewan had taken the stand that Travancore could remain independent,” notes historian M G Sasibhooshan. “Cochin had already decided to join the Indian Union, and there was a feeling that Travancore could not stand alone in such a situation. Yet, unlike other princely states, there were no official celebrations here.”

Some, however, chose to defy the official silence. “Individuals did celebrate. People hoisted the Tricolour at their homes. There was a sense of joy among the public that they were finally gaining the independence they had long awaited,” Sasibhooshan adds.

“Also, with independence approaching, the ban on processions was lifted. A government order was issued allowing public celebrations between August 14 and 17. Yet, it is true that the celebrations could not be held on a grand scale.”

One memorable celebration took place on the YMCA premises. At 7.30am on August 15, 1947,Travancore State Congress President Pattom Thanu Pillai hoisted the national flag as a symbolic gesture of defiance.

The political landscape shifted quickly in the months that followed. “By September 1947, the decision to merge with the Indian Union was made. On September 4, the maharaja issued the order permitting responsible governance. Soon afterward, he released all political prisoners, including Mannathu Padmanabhan, Kumbalathu Sanku Pillai and Sankara Narayana Thampi,” says Sasibhooshan.

“By January 1948, the merger was complete. Travancore and Cochin were united, and maharaja Chithira Thirunal was appointed as the ‘rajpramukh;, a role similar to today’s governor. He continued in office until the formation of Kerala on November 1, 1956.”