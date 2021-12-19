Content creator Vansh Patel is preparing to shine bright as promising actor

By Express News Service

For any actor, it is of utmost significance to be versatile. When you have the adaptability to play different roles, you can succeed as an actor. Working on the craft of acting, content creator and actor, Patel is leaving no stone unturned in acing his skills. He has been a part of many music videos that got tremendous response from the audience.

Patel was seen in various music videos like ‘Do Chaar Bunde’, ‘Yaar Naa Badlaay’, ‘Gokul No Govaliyo’, ‘Ghoomariyu’ and ‘Pichkari’. A majority of his music videos have been popular in Gujarat, but Patel’s most cherished dream is to work in a pan-India film. “I am working towards my goals, and eventually my dreams will turn into reality. All that matters is the sincerity towards work”, he said.

As an actor, Patel wants to take up roles that put him out of his comfort zone. He is currently working to be a part of short films and OTT platforms. Elaborating about it, he said, “I don’t believe in the length of my role. For me, it is important to choose a role that leaves a strong impact on the audience.”

Patel has also worked with Gujarat’s popular influencer and actress Aanchal Shah for two music videos. Their chemistry in ‘Do Chaar Bunde’ and ‘Yaar Naa Badlaay’ was well appreciated by their fans.

Realizing that many new-age actors have earned great recognition with their talent through OTT platforms, Patel is looking forward to working in a web series.