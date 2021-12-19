STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music producer Sandy Joia to take fans into frenzy with its upcoming Punjabi singles

Sandy believes that talents should be given a fair chance to prove their potential.

Published: 19th December 2021 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

Punjabi music has created mass hysteria in every corner of the world. With catchy lyrics, upbeat tunes, and larger than life music videos, Punjabi chartbusters give many reasons to celebrate the very essence of music. Bringing a whole new generation of fans and artists, Sandy Joia has been making tremendous contributions to the Punjabi music industry.

While singing isn't his forte, Sandy has always given the youth an opportunity to showcase their skills. He is the pillar behind building ‘Outlaw Records’, a record label behind some of the biggest Punjabi hits like 'Mukhda', 'Thik Thak', 'Black Life', 'Phone Na Mille Mille', '2 Asle', and 'Tera Viah' to name a few. An ardent fan of music and films, Sandy has collaborated with many notable names from the industry. According to him, Punjabi music is booming and is making its presence felt all over the globe.

Outlaw Records is growing radically over the digital domain. It has captivated the attention of the youth from all over the country. Sandy believes that talents should be given a fair chance to prove their potential.

Enlightening about it, he said, "Our country has artists with diversified talents and skills. Through Outlaw Records, I intend to give the music industry new talents who can change the game of Punjabi pop culture with musical hits."

In the coming time, Sandy is gearing up to release new Punjabi tracks for the audience. "We have a lot of projects in the pipeline. For now, all I can reveal is that the upcoming tracks of Outlaw Records will be universally loved by the masses", he concluded.

