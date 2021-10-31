STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Suraj Aur Saanjh’: A rom-com web series worth binge-watching

Go grab a bucket of popcorn and prepare yourself to binge-watch this highly-recommended 5 episode series.

By Amit Vasudev
Several movies and web-series are launched across OTT platforms every month. However, a very few manage to create buzz among the masses. Meanwhile, there are others that may have not made a lot of noise but are worth watching.

The recently released web series ‘Suraj Aur Saanjh’, directed by Vedd V Rawtaani, is a crazy, fun-filled tale of two protagonists -- a depressed young woman, and a quirky man. How they meet, learn to tolerate, and eventually develop feelings for each other forms the premise of the story. The lead actors Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett are on top of their game as far as performance is concerned. They deliver a nuanced and clinical output in both emotional as well as comedy scenes. Anand and Charanjeett are supported by an equally worthy Garima Yagnik and Avinash Sachdev.

Suraj Aur Saanjh has most of its visuals shot indoors. The brilliant cinematography handled by Siddharth Marwaha is worth mentioning here because of the limited scope for camera angles. Writer Krishna K Agrawal does a commendable job in stitching the characters and leaves very little scope for the story to spill out. His dialogues are rib-tickling and also bring out emotions as the story moves forward.

Go grab a bucket of popcorn and prepare yourself to binge-watch this highly-recommended 5 episode series. It’s streaming on Pocket Films’ Youtube channel for free.

Here's the trailer for Suraj And Saanjh:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI1yQxT-Gys

