Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered near LoC in J-K's Gurez

After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on Thursday, very close to the LoC, the PRO said.

Published: 30th September 2022

The arms and ammunition representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 assault rifles near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Friday.

The cache was recovered in Nowshehra Nard area of the frontier Gurez sector in the north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said in a major blow to the intentions of terrorist groups operating from across the LoC, Indian Army and JK Police foiled their design to deliver huge cache of weapons, ammunition and grenades to cause terror activities and unrest in the valley.

"On September 27, based on intelligence from police and human sources of the Indian Army under aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade launched a search operation along Naushera Nard till the LoC in Gurez sector," the PRO said.

After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on Thursday, very close to the LoC, he said.

Col Musavi said that on digging, a huge weapon cache of seven AK rifles, two Chinese Pistols, 13 Chinese Grenades, 21 AK magazines, four pistol magazines, 1190 AK ammunition and 132 pistol ammunition were recovered.

Recovery of this large size of war-like stores close to the LoC has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in the Kashmir valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives, the defence spokesman said.

According to police sources, these weapons were likely dropped at the LoC for being picked up by terrorists and anti-national elements on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in hinterland.

