Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post, stating that the decision was taken in order to focus on his health and follow medical advice. He is India's sixth Vice President to resign after VV Giri, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, KR Narayanan and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. While the first four stepped down ahead of becoming the President, Shekhawat resigned after losing the presidential election.