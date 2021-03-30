What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021

AICTE's decision to let students who do not take up Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Biology apply for engineering courses is not meant to dilute the course but to make it more "inclusive", said AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe while speaking at TNIE's ThinkEdu 2021. He was discussing the National Education Policy, the educational reforms and the way forward to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat with CSIR's Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande and Padma Shri awardee Chamu Krishna Shastry from the Samskrit Promotion Foundation.