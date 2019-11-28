Home Videos Nation

Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit

Published: 28th November 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:45 PM  

MP Vaiko along with MDMK members staged a protest in New Delhi against the visit of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksaa

