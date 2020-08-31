Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Charges framed against actor Vikram Chatterjee in model Sonika death case
Revived grassroots democracy: India's response to UN human rights chief's reference to J&K situation
St Stephen's College releases its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses
Serum Institute of India gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
Dawn of new Middle East, says Trump as Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Abraham Accord
Soldier killed, officer among two injured in Pakistan firing along LoC; infiltration bid foiled in Bandipora