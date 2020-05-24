Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowding at liquor stores

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Private hospitals in Delhi ask for manpower, time for augmenting COVID beds
Jonny Bairstow eager to get spot back in England Test squad for West Indies series
Arrange to send back 686 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi: HC to Kejriwal government
Social distancing missing: Chennaiites continue to throng to markets ahead of lockdown 2.0
Sonam Kapoor can't wait to rehearse lines, acting and being on set again
Suspended website promoting e-pharmacies on Aarogya Setu app, Centre informs HC